Exceptional home cooked Punjabi vegetarian food!! Aunty herself makes everything from scratch every day. Amazing chole bhature, parathas, chaat and rajma-chawal!! One of the best gulab jamun I've ever had in my life only at the Pink Turban!
Drop By This Place Aundh For Some Amazing Vegetarian Food
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Delivery Available
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Place is difficult to find and could be a bit better maintained.
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Kids
