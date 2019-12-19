Drop By This Place Aundh For Some Amazing Vegetarian Food

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

Pink Turbann

Aundh, Pune
3.7
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Tejaswini 1, 20, Opp. Medipoint Hospital, DP Road, Aundh, Pune

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Exceptional home cooked Punjabi vegetarian food!! Aunty herself makes everything from scratch every day. Amazing chole bhature, parathas, chaat and rajma-chawal!! One of the best gulab jamun I've ever had in my life only at the Pink Turban!

What Could Be Better?

Place is difficult to find and could be a bit better maintained.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Kids

