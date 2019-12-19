From Magnets To Gifts: We Love This Artist's Quirky Doodles & Creations

We found a city-based illustrator and doodler who has made personalised gifting easy for all of us. From quirky magnets to doodled notebooks, personalised bookmarks to printed keychains and mugs, Bhairavi Deshmukh Khot creates stationery and accessories we wish we could buy all of. Her wide collection includes colourful and artsy pin badges, tea coasters, fridge magnets, notepads, hand-painted kettles, bottles, umbrella, cotton wear, mugs, postcards, bookmarks, etc. The designs mostly refer to pop-culture, modern illustrations, and engaging quotes. Some of her products are purely handmade while others have digital prints. Starting at just INR 50, you will find gifting options like bookmarks and magnets. The next time you want to add creativity to your desk or decorate your bedroom with some fun stuff, you know where to score the props from. Also, they accept orders for customised products. You can surprise bae with a sweet couples' caricature and record all your sweet moments in a personalised journal. We recommend you check out her Instagram and FB page to find her latest doodles and other creations. We cannot wait for her personal website to go live, which is expected by May end. Soon, she also has a plan to open a physical store. Picture Credits: Official FB Page of the Brand