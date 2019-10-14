Spend Time With Your Friends At This Super Cool Bar In Bavdhan!

Planet 9 is a perfect hangout place where you can go with family or with friends. It has an amazing ambience and a very beautiful seating area like, 1. In the water 2. On the Earth 3. In the Air 4. Fire(Dance floor) I would recommend the Rajma Galouti kebab, Basil-infused Mushrooms, and kasundi fish for appetizers. The bar depicts the Fire section which up some amazing drinks to complement the food. I loved the Meljhol sabji and Hyderabad dum biryani. The desserts here are simply awesome, be it the melt-in-mouth Banoffee pie or crunchy and sweet Date roll. Overall, an amazing place to hangout!