From Chic To Formal: This Pune-Based Stylist Gives Glamorous Makeovers

Tired of all your clothes? Craving for a wardrobe change? Ditch the mundane look and opt for a glamour avatar. How you ask? Get wardrobe consultation and styling advice from popular Pune-based stylist, Pooja Gulrajani. Not only will these personal styling sessions enhance your look but also up your fashion demeanour. Pooja, who has a rich experience in styling and has worked with some top-notch designers in Mumbai. Currently, she also styles for Pune's most popular fashion and beauty influencer - Natasha Shrotri. A big fan of local and street fashion, she loves to draw her inspiration from the world around. She told us that even while travelling, she loves to soak into the local culture and mix and match different kinds of styles. Her curated styles are something we totally admire. From work chic to formal, party bling to flirty casual, she can give you a makeover that is sure to turn many heads. She also styled seven looks for 2019 for team LBB. For those looking for bridal styling, personal styling or even for professional portfolios, can contact her. If you want your tiny tots styled, well, she can do it as well. To get in touch with her for appointments and enquiries about her styling packages, drop in a mail on her e-mail id or give her a call. With her styling, you are sure to embrace the mantra of staying in vogue anytime, any place!