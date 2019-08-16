Need Snacks To Netflix & Chill? This KP Store's Flavoured Popcorn Are A Must Grab

Now who doesn’t like popcorn? Especially when you are watching an intriguing match, an interesting movie or just partying it up with your friends. Now with innovation taking over the world so quickly, how did you think no one would come up with something to do with popcorn?

Popcorn Garage in Koregaon Park is giving all those popcorn lovers a new address to come and try out crazy yet delicious flavours. Ideally an online kitchen perfect for pick-up, takeaways and home deliveries - Popcorn Garage is ideal for binge watchers, sports fanatics and house party freaks. They have gone beyond the regular salted and cheese popcorn and taken their flavour game up a notch. You can choose from a range of different flavours such as piri piri, chilly lemon, pizza cheese and much more but what caught our eyes the most is their four layer cheese popcorn and mocha rum popcorn! Who ever thought of bringing alcohol, coffee and popcorn together - genius, right? Looking for desert options? Don’t worry, they’ve got you covered there as well! Try their Tiramisu popcorn for a great after meal delight. You can choose from three different portion sizes- small (starting at INR 65), large (starting at INR 115) and jumbo (starting at INR 165). The prices might seem a little steep but trust us, if you are in a group, this is the perfect snack!