Pop-Culture Ensembles To Customised Decor: This Gift Shop Has It All

Trinklets, props, buntings, wind-chimes, frames, pop-culture stickers and collectibles, customised gifts and home-dècor - you will be amazed by the beautiful collection, this tiny shop has. Situated in Pimpri-Chinchwad, this place is a one-stop destination for all your gifting needs. Confused about what to gift? Don't shy away to take advice from the friendly owner, who will be more than happy to help you. Classy and minimalist, you can also opt for their corporate gifting range. We recommend you check out their home-dècor section where you will find affordable pottery, chimes and ornate boxes. If you are a pop-culture fan, don't miss their Minion stickers and ensembles. There are so many pretty collectibles available. We suggest you use them to give your space a funky look. If you love creativity and want to design props according to your favourite theme, you can do so here. We love the timely delivery the place offers for all your orders. The next time you are in a gifting limbo, explore the not-so-conventional gifting options here. Photo credits: Facebook page of Art Avenue