The Little Eatery Serves One Of The Best Mutton Dishes In Town

Without a doubt, the best Sindhi dishes can be sourced in Pimpri where a sizeable chunk of Sindhi Community resides. It's debatable if Karachi Bhavan or Ganu's make the best mutton. But since Ganu's is a hole in the wall kind of a place, I am biased towards him. Now the paya soup is spicy and is the perfect cure for hangovers. The mutton masala and kheema masala are out of this world. Oh, and Beja masala is creamy and light. Tip: Always order paya with bones. They famous for everything from mutton stick to mutton dishes, although they have some delectable chicken options too. All dishes can be paired with Ladi pav or Bhakri. I suggest Bhakri. PS - Ask him to make a sunny side up in his style; it's sumptuous.