Did You Know Viman Nagar Has One Of Pune's Largest Nursery Stretches?

As soon as you enter Viman Nagar, the nursery stretch on New Airport Road beckons you. With beautiful foliage and pretty flowers, the stretch is itself a heaven for gardening enthusiasts. We made a trip to New Airport road, and voila! the variety of plants, pots, and shrubs amazed us. One of the nurseries named Nidhi Nursery had the beautiful Christmas Flower Poinsettias and Chrysanthemums amongst others. There were many desi varieties of flowers as well such as kuletcha, desi gulab, and zinnias. The nursery did not restrict itself to plants or flowers. Some also sold herb plants like lemongrass, thyme, rosemary, asparagus etc. If you are wondering where to find beautiful hand-painted mud pots for these plants, worry not, they have a beautiful collection of pots and hanging baskets as well. You can also find colourful watering cans in different shapes and sizes. And if you are into gardening, we suggest you go at the back of the nursery and check-out their mud pots in different shapes of animals. Not only they will add a fresh look to your garden, but they will help you organise the plants as well. With the festive season just around the corner, they have diyas and lampshades made of bone china and mud that are not only beautiful but also eco-friendly. Under INR 500, you can definitely shop for a couple of plants and a fancy pot or basket. What are you waiting for? Go, spread the greenery.