Pottery To Sculptures: Buy Beautiful Artefacts From This Hidden Studio

Home-decor collectibles, studio pottery, lighting solutions, framing, concept paintings- you name any form of art and this art studio shall have it. Hidden amongst the trees on Baner-Pashan link road, Renaissance Art studio has its art game on point. We visited the studio to see the variety of art they had and to our surprise, they exceeded our expectations. Right from gigantic paintings to golden framed portraits, classy pottery to collectibles, they had it all. Many of their exclusive pieces are sold in their special pop-up events which keep happening. If you are looking for the perfect crockery, you need to check-out their ceramic mixing bowls and classy tumblers. The bamboo artefacts and clay tea-sets should be in your "check-out" list. As far as the paintings are concerned, they have the ready-made ones but you can always place an order for a customised piece. True to its name, they have played a vital role in changing the art scenario of Pune. Picture credits: Official FB Page Of Renaissance Art Studio