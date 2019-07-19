A Stationery Haven Like No Other: Head To PPC Stationery In Pune

If you are one of those nerdy people who enjoy shopping at a stationary store more than a fancy boutique, then PPC Stationery is your new home. This massive two storey haven is located on Apte Road and promises to take care of all your stationery needs. On the ground floor you will find a variety of pens, pencils and other writing materials on one side and on the other side, is their printing station where they print books, binders, photocopy and photos. It's an ideal place for students looking to print their thesis or photocopying their books as they providing hard-cover bindings on request.

On their top floor they have a collection of notebooks and journals starting at INR 200. From leather covers to handmade paper, their journals come in many different patterns and textures. If you are looking to print notebooks at a wholesale rate, they also customise bulk orders. Not just that, they keep all kinds of board games and sports items if you are looking for gift items. For the little ones, they have many options of lunch boxes starting at INR 300, water bottles starting at INR 250 and pencil boxes starting at INR 100.

Visiting this store will surely feel like a field trip so take some time out and explore this establishment to the fullest.