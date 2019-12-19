Film Buffs, Check Out This Studio From 1933 Inside The FTII Campus

The Indian Film Industry has a rich history and heritage of its own. In a country where movie stars are worshiped and the art of film making is considered superior, one studio in the early 90s moved from Nagpur and set up the largest stage floor in Pune - Prabhat Studios. Established in Kolhapur by five partners, the studio moved and settled in Pune in 1933. They have always been known for their enhanced art department, well-established sound and editing department and their own laboratory.

Located inside the massive campus of FTII (Film and Television Institute of India), a few years ago the studio turned half of its property into a museum that is divided into five sections and is a mecca for film students in and outside the campus. The first two sections showcase memorabilia and artefacts while the other three take you down memory lane with photos and archives from different movies and actors.

On the first floor of the museum, you can find interesting facts about the founders and the history of the studio. They have an interesting section where you can find props from famous movies like Amrut Manthan, Sant Tukaram, Duniya Na Mane, Aadmi, Padosi and Ram Shastri. You can also find a crown that Raj Kapoor wore kept inside a glass box! You also have to check out their poster section and their costume section.

You can take a tour of this museum for just INR 10 for Indians and INR 250 for foreigners from 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm. If you are a film buff like us, you can not miss out on this place. You would probably leave the museum inspired to make a film of your own.