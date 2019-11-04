Authentic Birdyachi Usal, Patal Bhaji & Other Maharashtrian Food From This Kitchen

We found an amazing food portal in Kothrud and you can dial them up for lip-smacking Maharashtrian foods. Catering, cloud kitchen and kitchen consultation- Prameya Foods has all three things. Brainchild of Ameya Shende, a hospitality and an F&B expert, Prameya Foods aims to satisfy cravings of homesick Maharashtrians who miss authentic ghar ka khana. Simple, homely and tasty, the food is well-prepared and packed to perfection. Dial up their delivery kitchen to order thalis and other individual specialties such as kadhi, lasooni methi, bharle vange, patal bhaji, puran poli or birdyachi usal. You can order via Swiggy or Zomato or even call them personally to place your order. Make a note that the order needs to be in bulk if you do not fall within the stipulated radius. We tried their authentic meal box which had our childhood staple- batata kachrya bhaji, koshimbir, poli and gulab jamuns. Choose between several meal boxes and savour on the delicacies without shelling much. Starting at INR 99 only, you can gorge on pav bhaji or tawa pulav combo. In addition, you can order curd rice, dal khichdi and a lot more. Their special thalis are priced at INR 149. They also provide catering services for all cuisines. Although, their specialty is Maharashtrian, they also provide North Indian, continental and oriental catering too. For a party of 50 to a celebration of large gathering, they do it for all. Newbees in the hospitality business, if you have opened a restaurant or an eatery recently or are planning to do so in near future, you can get kitchen set-up planned and other consultation services from them as well. Since Ameya is from hospitality background, you can get everything planned from scratch.