This Jewellery Studio’s Collection Is A Must-Have In Your Wardrobe

From traditional to contemporary jewellery pieces, Pratha - The Jewellery Studio has beautiful jewellery for all occasions. So go ahead and stock your jewellery boxes with beautiful pieces from here.

The brainchild of a passionate jewellery designer, Jyoti Kanoria, who started the store in the year 2002. Since its conception, the store has focused on providing the best of jewellery for Punekars no matter when they want to wear it. The store is located near Goodluck Chowk.

The store's philosophy is to create splendid pieces that are a blend of traditional and contemporary designs. And they have been able to achieve this goal rather swiftly. Along with their mix of traditional and contemporary jewellery, they also make pieces according to the latest trends.

The store has a large collection of everyday as well as occasional wear jewellery. They have a number of designs in Maharashtrian, Rajasthani, South Indian, North Indian and various other styles. You will find a number of chandbalis, jhumkas, rani-haars and a number of other styles. Since the store's focus is on contemporary, the store has incorporated a lot of silver and white gold in their collection.

Along with the traditional pieces, there are a number of jewellery pieces that can be worn on everyday basis. There are beautiful tops, studs, jhumkas and many other types of earrings. You will also find a number of amulets and chokers available with them. The store also offers a lot of customisation.

Along with the contemporary everyday jewellery, the store also offers splendid bridal sets.