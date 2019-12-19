Get Sturdy Decor And Tableware From This Store In PCMC

We all have tried our level best to maintain a nice porcelain dinner set. We also know how that ends. The alternative, you may ask? You need to get steel or copper. And, you can get your name engraved on a nice plate of copper from Pratham Steel in PCMC.



On your way to Copa Villa, you will be able to spot Pratham Steel on the main highway itself. A huge store, this place has got all things made from steel, copper, iron and even a few pieces in porcelain. Along with table and kitchenware, the store also has some decor pieces and everyday use commodities as well.

If you are following a healthy lifestyle and want to get your hands on some nice copper utensils (because of the nutritional value it adds to the food) you will find that over here. They have glasses, plates, serving bowls, water goblets and much more in copper. These copper utensils are available in two forms. You will get a plain and simple and completely smooth metal as well as the ones which are beaten to give an antique look. They also have plates and glasses that are made from steel and the outer side of the piece is covered with copper.

The store also has steel utensils such as plates, glasses, serving bowls, casseroles and more. The best part is that their collection does not limit itself to only tableware in steel. They also have cookware in regular as well as non-stick material. If you live in an area where there is a water shortage, you can find small tanks and pots to store water in them.

The prices for steel utensils over here start at INR 80 and copper starts at INR 300.