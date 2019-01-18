Get Contemporary Indian Couture From This Pune Designer

Love wearing Indian wear but wish it would look a bit more modern? This designer will fill that void. Pune-based Priyanka Raajiv works out of her design studio in Vadgaon Sheri. Known to create couture, diffusion and prêt-a-porter. Her designs have an Indian construct and have a flair of contemporary and western trends. Raajiv painstakingly designs a collection that's quite unique and it's guaranteed to get you several envious looks at any social event you wear her outfits to. Raajiv loves to use embroidery in her designs. You'll find beaded, chikankari, coin work, Dori, gotakari, kutch work, ribbon, stone work, sequin work, thread and zardozi. Whatever kind of embroidery work she picks to use for your outfit, you'll look regal. Raajiv has also previously designed outfits for socialites and celebrities. So it's obviously her rates are high, but if you've got a good budget, she'll definitely put you in one of her best pieces. It's best to give her a call and book an appointment to discuss your occasion and budget in detail.