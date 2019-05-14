Order Away These Healthy Snacks With No Added Preservatives From True Elements

"To keep the body in good health is a duty, otherwise we shall not be able to keep our mind strong and clear." - Buddha 'True Elements' are committed to enhancing your quality of life and to bring positivity, hope and confidence through food that is packed with the goodness of nature and taste that will keep you wanting for more. Recently I received goodies from True Elements of 4 different amazing products. The best part of there product is they clearly mentioned contents, vitamins, ingredients on each pack with nutritional, storage and allergen information with no artificial colours, flavours and preservatives. All the products are really delicious, crunchy and rich in healthy contents. . . True Elements send me a package of these products:- 1)Chatpata Muesli - Good source of protein and iron - Chatpata muesli can be served with curd, buttermilk or it can be consumed as it is for a mid-meal snack or can be topping for ice cream, porridge. 2) Baked Granola (Honey crunch) - Good source of dietary fibres and protein - Granola can be served with hot/cold milk. It can be used as a topping on yoghurt, curd, ice cream or can be directly consumed as a snack. 3) Roasted Pumpkin (Cheesy Onion,) - Good source of zinc and phosphorus - This snack can be consumed as a mid-meal snack or sprinkled over breakfast or pre-meal soups. 4) Pumpkin (Honey clusters) - Good source of phosphorus and iron - This makes an energy-packed on-the-go snack. Add it to your breakfast cereals, smoothie bowls or yoghurt to add a sweet, tasty crunch.