Here’s How You Can Do Pune Darshan Via Public Transport

There are a number of places that have some crazy street food in Pune. We know a lot of you must be thinking that we are talking about Camp and F.C. but no, we’re actually talking about Viman Nagar. How do you get there from Sarasbaug? Well here you might have to change two buses (does that sound familiar Mumbaikars?). You would have to take a bus from there to Pune Station or Deccan Gymkhana. From the depot at Pune station, you will find a bus going to Viman Nagar directly. But from Deccan, you might have to take a bus till Vishrantwadi and from there a rickshaw. But once you get down at Dutta Mandir Chowk, you will witness a number of kiosks serving some mouth watering food starting at INR 80 for a dish. From that chowk till the end, it's almost a kilometer’s stretch that’s almost filled with street food joints.