This Pocket Friendly Cafe Is All About Delicious Egg Dishes!

If you are not a non vegetarian but an eggeatarian then this is a place for you. Having a large variety of egg preparation. You can try some amazing and unique recipes at this place. The Pune Egg Cafe is a very pocket friendly cafe. You can have a meal in 150rs. This is a place for all those fitness enthusiasts who need tasty protein. You can always just hit this place and enjoy a plain cheese omelette and pav and continue with your work with a quick snack filled with proteins. Overall a decent place at Wakad with a variety of pure Egg Preparations.