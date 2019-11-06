Spend Time With Your Fam Over Some Good Food At This Fine Dine Restaurant!

Manali Resto Bar whips up a very authentic mixed cuisine to soothe your taste buds. They serve different kinds of cuisine like Chinese, North Indian, Continental and of course sizzlers. This place in Baner has been there for quite a long period and Punekar's should drop by here to enjoy some good food in a quiet and relaxed environment. Had visited this place on one fine weekend. They just don't have a rich menu but the taste of their dishes are unique and authentic. The menu consists of decent no of options in both veg and non-veg. The one thing to look forward to, jumping to the main course is the seafood delicacies especially the starters which I loved the most 😍 We started with mocktails and they were good enough. Then from the starters had tried Dragon roll, Chicken burnt chilly, Prawns chilly, Veg spring roll and Chicken kebab. Honestly, they have quite an interesting variety in starters which includes seafood ones as well as continental and tandoori starters. Prawns chilly and Dragon roll was my favourite on the table. It was so succulent and tasty. You will also end up liking chicken lapeta kebab and surmai Rawa fry. Out of all the yummy thing we had in the main course, Manali special veg, Manali special chicken, mutton and fish curry with some rotis and rice. The best dish was Manali special chicken it was so yummy, with all masalas and tasted well with roti. Good options in non-veg delicacies to be honest In dessert, had tasted Gulab jamun and sizzling Brownie, both of which were just good. That's what you call happy endings ☺ So overall it was a good fine dining experience and the staff were quite courteous.