A Gym Made Especially For Kids!

Tired of giving gadgets to kids? I mean its not their fault right? Constantly being on the gadgets ourselves, kids know its electronic world. I'm on this constant battle to make the physical experience better for my daughter as well. And then I bumped into them a few months ago. Brat fit is one of a kind kids gym, that gives your kid not only physical activities but so much more. They bring in physical activity as well as mental ability of kids together and work on their overall development. It also includes team building activities, personal development, mental development and brings out the sportsmanship! While at play, kids learn more about their social resources and connect with them on a positive basis. They have an amazing dynamic team that constantly keep coming up with amazing activities. People! This is not just a fitness class but it's more than that. If you go for a demo class you would want to join it yourself. Follow them on bratfitindia!