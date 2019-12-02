Pune's Oldest Restaurant Is Now Eco Friendly, Gluten Free, Vegan & Keto Friendly!

It will metaphorically be blasphemy if you are in camp and you don't go visit Marz-O-Rin, Pune's one of the oldest restaurant. This restaurant is older than you u can imagine. Started in 1965 this cafe is built in a 100-year-old building with British Construction. The structure is still the same old school style and its popularity amongst locals and tourist too. Their bakery cakes and sandwiches are a must-try. And what makes it even better? They recently launched new items on their menu, most interestingly Vegan, Keto and Healthy foods items. Spaghetti and pasta are also on their freshly curated Menu. What we must learn from a restaurant this old is, is how to evolve and adapt to the needs of its customers. I went there after a long time and I was so amazed the way they have revamped their menu. The ambience remains the same- coz we all like it that way, no one touches it -nope, nada- it's sacred. And when is say evolve, not just in the menu, but also their environment safety commitments. They are religiously collecting the dry and wet garbage severely, no plastic straws and cups, rain water harvesting, green packaging, eco-friendly cleaning, carbon foot print reduction and non-polluting fried ovens and led lights This place is still settling high benchmarks for upcoming restaurants. Isn't it commendable.?