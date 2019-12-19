Check Out This Place For Their Killer Thalis!

All of your Punjabi thali cravings will definitely get satisfied here. Shreeji Naan & Parathas is located in Akurdi and is definitely one of the best places to have parathas. Ambience: Ample of space downstairs. Upstairs is more spacious. Outdoor seating also available. Definitely, a family place. Birthdays, lunch/dinner with friends all can be done here. Food: It is basically a Punjabi restaurant, the taste of every delicacy is amazing. Drinks I tried: -Litchi Patiyala: Loved this one, honestly the best one and my favourite. Perfect litchi flavour with dry fruits to compliment so well. -Special Patiyala: First of all the colour is soo fresh. Its the strawberry flavoured lassi. Perfect taste. This one also got some dry fruits to complement. -Mango Patiyala: Mango flavoured lassi. This one's so fresh and tasty. Off-season too this one tastes yum. -Rose Patiyala: A rose flavoured lassi. The essence added in the lassi was soo good. Also would like to tell about the quantities of these huge Patiala's. The quantity is soo good. Each glass can satisfy all you lassi cravings definitely. Dishes I tried, -Pav Bhaji: The pav bhaji was soo good. The bhaji and pav were well-buttered and yummy. -Corn Cheese Toast: The toast was crisp. The filling was amazing and was poured over with lots and lots of cheese. -Pind Da Paratha: A traditional Punjabi paratha will all the spices and ingredients balanced well. The curd, curries and salad provided with every paratha complement it so well. -Pizza Paratha: My favourite paratha of all. The amount of cheese was just amazing. Mexican filling made this paratha so unique. -Veg Finger: Basically a veg pakora type of. This one was soo good to taste. The veggie filling was amazing. -Cheese Corn Padadi Roll: Such a unique concept. Papad with cheese and corn. And then the papad rolled over into a roll. Loved this one. -Aloo Peri Peri Paratha: This one was also unique. A basic aloo paratha but the spice of a peri peri masala made it so unique and tasty. -Farm Fresh Pav Bhaji: Here basically the bhaji was made out of spinach. So the health concern is taken care of. -Kadhi Chawal: The basic Punjabi kadhi which has so many spices and then blended over so well. Sweet Dish, -Moong ka Halwa: My favourite halwa of all time. This one is a sure thing to try here. -Gulab Jamun: Hot pipping gulab jamuns always make a meal complete. All in all a very good experience at this place. Surely recommending this restaurant.