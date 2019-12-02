Treat Your Skin To Natural Products From This Homegrown Brand

We found a store that is all about organic goodness. Pure Elements on DP Road in Aundh is heaven for natural skincare and wellness. This homegrown brand also has a store in KP's lane number 1. The tiny studio offers an array of products ranging from shampoos, serums, lotions, scrubs, lip balms - all made of natural ingredients. Some of the key ingredients that they use are neem, aloe vera, almond, tulsi, brahmi, vitamin e, cucumber, hibiscus, olive, clove, rosemary etc. Let's start with the scrubs. You will absolutely love the strawberry full-body scrub as well as their special lavender-mint foot scrub. They range between INR 400 - INR 699. You will get some amazing lip balms that will soothe your dry lips and nourish them. Similarly, they have 5 fragrances in body washes/shower gels. Our favourites are vanilla and citrus one. From INR 350, you will find some effective gel-based creams for your hair. Their tea tree and neem gel will eliminate the flaky scalp you are tired of. Similarly they have sulphate-free shampoos starting at INR 699. Find different kinds of essential oils as well as cold-pressed oils for your hair. Pure and effective, the one we picked is the cold-pressed organic jojoba oil. Other options include sesame and coconut. Shop for all things good and treat your body with products that are natural, soothing and effective.