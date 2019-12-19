Look Like A Star: Shop From This Label Usually Worn By Celebrities

The label Pushpak Vimaan came into being about two years ago. Sisters Smarani and Sravani created the brand because of their common love for fairytales and design. While Smarani quit her career as an architect to design fabrics, Sravani armed with an MBA degree is the business brain behind the brand.

Each design first finds place on paper as a doodle and then transcends into a garment. The detailing and fabrics are well thought of and are in sync with the label’s philosophy. Each cut, colour and fall in the design aims to tell a story and there’s immense detail that goes into the motifs too.

Across collections, we loved how the label uses mostly pastel tones. Their first collection has powder pink tunics, cream tussar culottes, peach organza pencil dress, powder pink tussar shorts among others. In collection two you’ll find white linen peplum tops, powder blue linen pleated skirt, mint green crop top and palazzos and more. While the third one, which is the boldest yet, sees black and blue tones only and a lot of use of sheer. We love the antifit shift dress, pencil skirt with a sheer panel and an organza sheer top, tops with oversized sleeves and more.

Pushpak Vimaan is known to have been worn by celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar, Sana Khan among others. The price range starts at INR 8,000. But if you’re aiming to look effortlessly cool, you’ve got to pick up something from one of their collections.