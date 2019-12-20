Drop By This Quaint Little South Indian Joint Now!

Mysore Junction: This little joint serves some really amazing South Indian food. It is a pure vegetarian restaurant. With just one tall table and a small platform to stand, they have not invested in the place but the food. The quality of the food is very good. They have a mix of traditional and fusion mix food ranging from Podi idli to Spinach Dosa. The staff is very friendly. The owners are a jolly couple and are usually at the place lightening up the environment with their hilarious sense of humour. My favourites are the podi Idli and Mysore masala cut Dosa! Oh yes, the filter coffee is amazing!