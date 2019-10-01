Dress Classy With Apparel From Queen’s Closet In Pune

Dress to impress with fashionable and beautiful dresses from Queen’s Closet - The Boutique on Prabhat Road. Right from everyday wear to elaborate festive wear this place has a good collection that will complement any women’s fashion sense.



The boutique houses various designers and their apparel. Along with being a multi-designer store, they also make their own designs. The collection that they have on display is mostly more on the simpler side. However, that is only restricted to Indian wear such as kurtis and salwar suits. They have some statement apparel that you can flaunt at your next get-together. You will find cute crop tops, tops, shirts and even one pieces.

The store helps you in designing the outfit and does take your references into consideration. However, like other designer houses, they too don’t replicate designs. They also make bridal and/or sangeet dresses. You can get a really nice and elaborate cocktail dress made from them or even a ghagra. The store also makes some beautiful cholis and blouses. The customisation bit over here starts at INR 1,500.

When it comes to jewellery, they have a number of simple and also extravagant pieces with them. You will find a number of silver jhumkas, studs, chand balis and much more. You will also find amulets that are inspired from temple jewellery. The prices for these jewellery pieces start at INR 150.

If you are planning to buy an entire ensemble from here, the store will also help you in styling it.