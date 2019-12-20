Ethnic, Western And Fusion: Ladies, This MG Road Store Is An Apparel Heaven!

Kurtis, suits, palazzo sets, Indo-western sets, denim, dresses, lingerie- the list is endless when it comes to the collection of Queenstown, a retail showroom on MG Road. Known for its vast collection and competitive prices, brace up for a nice shopping spree at this classic store. Their two storey outlet has a range of fancy and ethnic wear downstairs and upstairs you will find western apparels along with sports and lingerie section. Starting with the ground floor, you will discover beautiful kurtas, suit sets, kurti-palazzo sets, drape sarees, Indo-western outfits as well as heavy lehengas. We loved their Indo-Western suit range that is priced between INR 3,000-INR 5000. Traditional albeit with a modern touch, these outfits are perfect for those who want to slay with donning heavy suits. Similarly, you will find stitched as well as semi-stitched lehengas for the upcoming festive season. What caught our eye were the embroidered kurta sets that had amazing work such as zardosi and thread work. If you visit the first floor, there will be multi-brand lingerie along with comfy night wear as well as gym wear. Find casual tees, pjs, pants and a lot more along with denims. We loved the casual jumpsuits starting at INR 1200. The fact that everything is available under one roof makes it an attractive feature about the store. They also have a kids store a few block away where you will find fashionable clothing for tiny tots.