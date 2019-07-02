It's Quinoa Time! Get All The Goodness From This Super Grain With These Dishes

Fabindia's Fabcafe in Aundh leaves no stone unturned to surprise us with its healthy and yummy menu. One of our favourite quinoa dish is their special quinoa kathal biryani for INR 495 plus taxes. The dish is a light flavourful and wholesome vegan biryani with pieces of chewy jackfruit and is served with raita and salan. It is popular among non-vegetarians trying to eat healthy.