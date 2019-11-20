Unwind With Great Cocktails & Enjoy A Spectacular View From This Rooftop Lounge

Visiting Royal Heritage Mall and not paying a visit to Raasta Cafe? Impossible! Rooftop, romantic and hip: make a point to visit Raasta when in you're a mood to unwind after a shopping spree at the mall. Situated on the rooftop of the mall, this place is a mix of vintage and eclectic decor. The wooden tones, orange iron bars and overall lighting gives the place a lot of cheery vibes. Had a long day at work or simply want to chill with your gang? Nothing beats enjoying the view while sipping on their signature cocktails, listening to live gigs and making the most of their happy hours. Few of their signature concoctions include the chocolatini, Raasta grass martini or orange sin. This cafe is synonymous with wood-fired pizzas. They have a special menu with vegan, vegetarian and meaty pizzas. For those who love meat, try the Thai grilled chicken pizza, mighty meat pizza and the pepperoni one. For herbivores, they have a special vegan pizza along with options like pesto pesto, peperoncini, verdue and funghi. If you are in a mood to eat something halka-phulka, then try their classic waffles or the chocolate ones. They are also known for their stuffed paos. Try their veg kheema, mutton keema and herb chicken shammi paos. You can also pair your drinks up with their 3-fromage fondue, or Thai curry fondue. Try their satays, tempura, bar bites, pastas, burger, nachos, fusion combos and a lot more. A meal for two costs about INR 1,400. If you are looking for options to take your bae out on a romantic date and impress them, do it with a view that is to die for!