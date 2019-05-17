Drop By Raasta Cafe To Wind Up The Day With A Beautiful View

Raasta Cafe has opened up at NIBM 2 years back. After gaining immense popularity as a gastropub in town, the NIBM one has open air, rooftop bar as a big USP! Located at a thriving vicinity, Raasta attracts people of all ages to have a good time along with great deals on drinks and food. As I mentioned before, the ambience is open air, dedicated smoking and non-smoking sections (although open air, the two are kept as far as possible from each other). The signature Raasta graffiti wall welcomes you to the cafe and Cabana like table arrangements jazz up the vibe! Coming to the food, here are my 2 bits about it; 1. Corn Fritters with Honey Chilli Sauce Part of their summer special menu, the corn Fritters is an excellent finger food to order alongside your drinks. The zing of chilli and honey together is a wonderful combination. 2. Baked Potato Skin Nachos Wasn't what I expected to be. The baked potato wedges were not baked right and still raw from the inside, the nachos were not served with additional salsa or any other sauces and turned very dry while eating. Nachos too were served crushed, that made it even messier to eat. Definitely a disappointment. 3. Spaghetti Aglio Olio Unlike any other restaurants, you get to choose if you'd like your spaghetti served dry or with a red sauce. I opted for the saucy version and wasn't disappointed. It was a good take on the otherwise bland pasta version. Although the proportion of sauce to pasta can be improved and the vegetables cut into smaller pieces to avoid the hassle of cutting them with a fork and spoon! 4. New York Style Baked Cheese Cake with Fresh Berries The cheesecake was a major saving grace. Very light, airy and delectable, the cheesecake was enjoyable. I would like to overlook the aspect of authenticity here and recommend you to try it as a good end to your meal. The only thing missing was the Fresh Berries part as I was served with Blueberry syrup without a single berry in it. The staff is very helpful and ensure that you have a pleasant dining experience with the cafe. Apart from some improvements, Raasta is a good option to wind up with the day with a beautiful view to look at.