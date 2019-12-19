Happy Feet! This Label's Footwear Is Made Of Printed Fabrics & We're In Love

When we say printed fabrics, it is only the outfits we imagine. We found a homegrown brand that exclusively handcrafts fabric footwear. Check out the collection of Raga - The Fabric Collection, a footwear label that has mojaris, ballet flats, sandals and chappals that are colourful, vibrant and stylish. For casual use, we found beautiful printed ballet flats that come in different colours at just INR 350. Sturdy yet super affordable, they are perfect for regular use. College kids, these pieces will come to your rescue. These are also available in bold shades of blue, pink and reds. Starting at INR 850, there are beautiful mojaris for ethnic wear. Pair them with designer outfits and you are good to attend any ethnic party. Not just flats, we fell in love with the lovely kitten heels and heel sandals that are specially handcrafted. Whether you are wearing a saree or a kurti, the ikkat footwear will add elegance to your avatar. Love open chappals? You must check out the fabric chappals which are simply vibrant and super comfortable. Although made of fabric, they are sturdy as well as durable. To place your order, call them up or WhatAapp them. Several sizes are available and you can also get them customised. Picture Credits: Team Raga The Fabric Collection