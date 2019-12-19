Home Decor, Tableware & More: This Store Has It All Under One Roof

From glass figurines to elegant glassware, Raj Crockery in Rasta Peth is our new favourite place to shop for all things pretty. Whether you need something to gift or you need something for yourself, this is just the place for you. Located inside Indraprastha Complex, Raj Crockery is a humongous store with its shelves overflowing with options. To be very honest, when we first saw the store (its ground floor), we thought it would be basic. However, to our surprise, they have a huge store on the second floor and all things over there are worth every penny. They have god things for home decor, for everyday use, for gifting and some really classy glass pieces starting at just INR 250. At the store, we found a number of beautiful crockery pieces. Some of them literally seemed to be straight out of an episode of Downton Abbey or Crown. We stumbled upon some classy wine glasses, scotch and whiskey glasses, beer mugs and much more. They also had some really elegant and beautiful 18 piece tea sets in porcelain. If you aren't a fan of elaborate tea sets, you would also find some basic 13 piece or just 6 cups' sets as well. They also have some really pretty dinner sets with them. These dinner sets are available in glass, porcelain and fibre. There are also cutlery holders in various styles. You will also find some chic and presentable casseroles. We found a set of three which was priced at INR 2,500. If not tableware, the store has some really good looking kitchenware as well. You find a number of utensils in non-stick such as kadhai, frying pans, sauce-pans and grilling pans as well. They also have some basic kitchen appliances such as small OTGs, hand mixies, grillers, toasters and much more. In their home decor collection we found pretty porcelain figurines. They also has some classy watches starting at INR 1,500. You will also find some really beautiful vases, candle stands, crystal plates that hold water and many such pieces. The prices for the decor pieces starts at INR 500.