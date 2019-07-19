Calling All Handbag Lovers! Checkout This Bag Heaven On JM Road In Pune

Bags are not just accessories any more, they have become style statements! From trendy handbags to luggage, everyone wants to be on top of the game. Being a part of this trend however, can get expensive. Which is why we have found the perfect option for you! Rajputana Leather house in Deccan Gymkhana stocks up on some of the most trendy handbags and wallets at very reasonable rates.

At Rajputana you can find pure leather bags starting at INR 700 going up to INR 4000. They have these bags in several pop colours such as orange, red, green and brown. If you are the subtle kind then you can find some good pieces in your basic beige, black and brown colours. They also have different styles of wallets for both men and women starting at INR 300. They design and manufacture their own handbags and wallets so standing out in the crowd is easy!

Apart from handbags and wallets, the store also offers different options in luggage and backpacks. You can choose from a collection of famous brands or their own manufactured ones.The best part? They always have half of their store on 50 per cent off so you can go home with more than one bag!