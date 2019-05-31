Pick Up Quality Fabrics From This 80-Year-Old Emporium On FC Road

On the bustling streets of F.C. Road, we found an 80-year-old cloth store Ramesh Cloth Emporio that has fabrics with retro and modern prints. This store has been around since the time when cloth was once rationed. Located just a little ahead of the Garware bridge, this store still has the old and rustic charm to it. The store which was once bustling with actors, theatre artists and the who's-who of Pune, now does not see a lot of people visiting on daily basis. However, those who love custom clothing still visit this store to ruffle among the stacks of fabric stocked here. The emporium is an extension of their mill located on the outskirts of Pune. It is also a host to a number of indigenous prints and fabrics. You will find a huge variety of Pune Cotton, khadi, chikankari, Banarasi, kanjivaram, Bengal cotton and many such fabrics starting at INR 99 for a meter. We found a number of old designs in their fabrics. There were kurta materials, saree materials, dress materials for both men and women. There were also formal shirt pieces, pant pieces, suit pieces and many other such materials. Along with saree materials, they also have ready sarees with them. The store has authentic Solapur bedsheets, blankets and quilts too.