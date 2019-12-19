Garden Lamps, Chandeliers, Fairy Lights & More: This Store Is A Dazzler

A good set of lights can make your home far more brighter. They also help in giving your home a completely new look if used in the right manner. If you too are a sucker for fancy lights, you have got to check out Rashmi Lights in Pimpri.



A little near the famous Sai Chowk in Pimpri, Rashmi Lights is a simple store that has a good collection of all kinds of lights. The have got outdoor, indoor, garden, bathroom and all possible kinds of lights. They have Nordic lamps, antique-looking lanterns, table lamps and much more to elevate your decor game. If not fancy lights, the store also has some simple ones as well with them.

The store has some really beautiful chandeliers in classic as well as contemporary designs. In classic designs, there are pieces that have only one layer. Such designs are suitable for places that don't have a high roof. For those who do have high roof, you can check out their layered chandeliers. We also found some really cool contemporary chandeliers that incorporated the Edison bulbs in them. If you have a dining space, such chandeliers are just the place for you.

Since festivities are coming soon, you can stock up on fairy lights, LED lights and much more. They also have symbols from Hinduism that are made in LED. The store also has a bunch of Christmas lights with them. The prices for them starts at INR 50 per metre.