There's A Food Truck In Wakad & It Serves Amazing Thukpa & Tibetan Delights

There is a Tibetan food truck in Wakad where you can enjoy hot momos coming in 30 types. Rassasy - Food Truck is known for its authentic Tibetan food and affordable pricing. Situated on Datta Mandir Road in Wakad, finding Rassasy is not difficult to find. Rassasy means satisfy hunger and true to its name, it actually does. This modern food truck has an elaborate menu for momos, which start at just INR 69 and are steamed, gravy, deep-fried, butter-fried, chilli and tandoor. You can opt between veg, paneer, mushroom, chicken, and corn-cheese. You have the option to choose either of the combinations and dig in. Our favourite is the butter garlic shallow fried momos, which are extremely flavourful. While momos are a must-try here, you can also enjoy authentic veg as well as non-veg thukpa. If you're in a mood to eat a heavy meal, you will love the keema pav and rice bowls. We love the chicken baos as they are simply yummy and wholesome. To quench your thirst, you have the option to choose between many coolers as well. If you do not wish to burn a hole in your pocket, this is a must-visit place.