Brides, This Designer Boutique Will Give You The Trousseau Of Your Dreams

Located in Koregaon Park's lane 8, Raunnakk Boutique by Ronak Sayyed is a designer store for bespoke lehengas, dresses, ready-to-wear clothing for women. The boutique specialises in couture for women. They have lehengas with detailed work that leaves a lasting impression. The store also has cocktail dresses, party wear but their signature is bridal wear. Apart from elaborate dresses, you can also find simple elegant ones too. Sayyed's signature collection was her take on silhouettes that were made using traditional Indian sarees. Speaking of sarees, Raunnakk Boutique also offers some off beat sarees, which are a brilliant take on the traditional fabrics.The store also offers a few accessories. Generally, if you want customised accessories, the boutique will design it to suit your outfit. The luxury boutique has dresses starting at INR 3500. But mind you, a piece from here, will be a one-of-its-kind. The boutique also offers styling services when you're here for a bespoke outfit, which makes it ideal for brides.