Cute Sling Bags For INR 400 Only? You Definitely Want To Shop At This Store

For every woman, their handbags are their best friends. With trends evolving everyday, you will now find options all over the city of beautiful handbags and wallets that match your style. Real Bags in Pimpri stocks up on different brands-local and global- at affordable rates. Located around Sai Chowk, this bag store is a colourful affair.

As soon as you enter you get to see bags on display everywhere. From sling bags, wallets, hand bags, totes, laptop bags, backpacks and much more, you will find it all here with price tags that will shock you. We went through their collection of makeup and utility pouches that were available in different designs and colours. What caught our eyes the most were the transparent sets of two pouches that came for INR 350 only. We also loved a red faux leather pouch that turns into a sling bag for INR 400. These pouches are spacious and seemed water resistant as well.

As we were also looking for some gifting options, we were impressed with their collection of wallets starting at INR 300 and going up to INR 700. They were available in faux leather and in many colours. If you are looking for the perfect work bag, then their collection of laptop bags and over sized handbags is the section you should look at. We loved this place for their vast collection of different designs so if you are confused about what you want then Real Bags will help you make up your mind!

