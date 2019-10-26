Book A Stay At This Pristine Resort In Mahableshwar That Has A Spa & More

When you live in a city like Pune, it’s hard not to explore the beautiful terrains around the city. From hills to beaches and valleys, you’ll find it all. Set in the foothills of Sahyadri hills is Mahableshwar that has been a tourist favourite for years now. Located in Mahableshwar is this pristine property called Regenta MGP Club.

The resort is only 1.5 kms away from the Mahableshwar bus stop and 160 kms from the Pune International Airport. The property has an old world charm to it and offers breathtaking views. Regenta MGP has two dining options and offers several recreational facilities such as a spa, outdoor sports and much. Not just that, there’s also a beautiful outdoor pool where you can relax. One of their restaurants is called Shikari that serves authentic Indian specialities whereas their other restaurant - Tiger Trail is a multi cuisine restaurant that serves Chinese, European and many other cuisines.

The rooms at this resort are equipped with all your basic amenities and surely has a royal feel. Depending on the room you book, you also get a balcony that overlooks the beautiful surroundings. Their standard rooms are priced at INR 7,500 per night (at the time of writing this article) which also included breakfast and can occupy up to three people.