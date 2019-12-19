Learn Bikram Yoga, Fly-High Yoga & Pilates At This Studio For A Fit Bod

Teaching the aesthetic art of Bikram yoga, fly-high yoga and inferno pilates, Rei Yoga Centre on NIBM Road can be that new workout regime you've been looking for. And, it'll help you achieve your dream of having that perfect body along with increased upper body strength and flexibility. Go back to traditions and learn Bikram Yoga, a form developed by Bikram Choudhury that consists of 26 postures including two breathing techniques. It's known to increase mind and body balance and spinal strength and is an ideal form for overall fitness. Fly-high yoga is known to involve meditation and levitation that is taught by experts in the form. On the other hand, you can also learn the inferno pilates for increased flexibility. This fitness studio is known to give an aesthetic touch to regular exercise. The next time you are willing to do something for wellness, dial them up to know the suitable batch timings and enrol yourself. The studio is open from 7 AM and stays open till 8.30 PM during weekdays. On weekends it stays open from 10 AM till 1.30 PM.