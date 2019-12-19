Check Into This Cottage Villa That Has A Cabana & A Gorgeous Hill View

When in Lonavala with your gang, we suggest you ditch the regular hotels and opt for this villa which is spacious, has a private garden and a cabana. Check into Rekhendra Villa, a 4-BHK property in Waksai for a peaceful retreat.

We love the fact that they do not accept multiple bookings and you can book the entire property for yourself. Wake up to a gorgeous view of the hills and refresh yourself. The villa has a cabana where you can relax and bask in some sun or enjoy the rain, depending on the season you're going in.

There are a number of ways in which you can make your stay enjoyable. Play indoor games, host a BBQ party by the pool and relish good food. There are four caretakers on the property who are at your service. If asked, they will arrange the grill and music system for you to have a BBQ pool party.

The location of the property is such that there are many attractions in the vicinity that you can visit. The pool is beautiful and you can simply sit by it. If you want to use the swimming pool privately for your party, you'll have to shell out INR 2500 extra.

We think it is a great option when it comes to trips with your group of friends.