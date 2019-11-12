Relish Hungarian Food At This Cute Place Cafe In Baner

Recently visited this baner outlet. Kurtosshh is popularly known as chimney cone. 1. Peri-Peri Fries-Fries were really good, crispy from outside and lots of peri-peri sprinkles on it, loved the cheese mayo they served along with it. 2. Pop Corn Shake-I tried the Pop corn shake for the first time in my life and I must say I was pretty amazed after I had this. Generally we are used to have the pop corn alone but it is a good thing they are experimenting with it. 3. Oreo cookie-Had a subtle taste of the oreo biscuits but I wished it would have been more thicker. 4. Strawberry Frappe-They used Strawberry Pulp in this and it was perfectly sweet. 5. Italian Cheese Chicken Cone-When you the first bite of this you'll definitely think you are having a bit of a pizza. Must-try item over. Extremely cheesy and lots of chicken chunks in it. 6. Chicken Makhani Cone & Chicken Tikka Cone-These 2 are my personal favourite cones because the taste is just sublime. Chicken lovers should definitely try these 2 cones. 7. Chicken Kartoos Kurtosh-It was open Kurtosh served with tandoori chicken, reshmi kebab, special spices and is fully loaded with cheese, garlic and mixed herbs. It is really VFM item and instagrammable too. 8. Hazelnut Strawberry Cone-The sweet cones are on a whole another different level,the strawberry jelly along with the vanilla ice cream went really with each other. 9.Pure heaven-Why to order a birthday cake when you have this as a birthday cone. It was pretty humongous in size with lots of vanilla, chocolate ice cream, whipped cream topping, KitKat, 5 star, waffle , biscuits, brown coated cake etc. Overall Kurtosshhh is a pretty amazing place to try their chimney cones maybe it be savoury or the sweet one. Go and dine in here today itself!