Sunny's World Resort Will Give You All The Feels: Live In Swiss Chalets & Glass Tents At This Resort!

Want to enjoy a staycation with a spectacular view and get a resort-like feel in the city? Sunny's world in Susgaon is where you need to head to chill, dine and experience off-track adventure sports and indulge in many recreational activities. The lush green trees on one side and the mountains on the other make you feel that you are lost in the wilderness. You have the option to stay in the air-conditioned glass tents or the Swiss Chalets which overlook the greenery.



We simply adore Ruby Hilltop, their rooftop restaurant that offers spectacular views along with lip-smacking delicacies such as starters, cocktails and continental dishes. You can also unwind with live music and sports screenings that are held every few days.

You can also hold small events in the amphitheatre as well as the banquet halls that can accommodate up to 300 people. In order to relax, we recommend you use their club-house amenities.

If you want to host marriage functions outdoors, or pre-wedding shoots or give it a destination-wedding touch, they have a sprawling green lawn for it. The trip to the destination is a long drive itself.