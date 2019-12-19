Sunny's World Resort Will Give You All The Feels: Live In Swiss Chalets & Glass Tents At This Resort!

img-gallery-featured
Hotels

Sunny's World

Susgaon, Maharashtra
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

217, Pashan Sus Road, Susgaon, Maharashtra

image-map-default

Great For

Want to enjoy a staycation with a spectacular view and get a resort-like feel in the city? Sunny's world in Susgaon is where you need to head to chill, dine and experience off-track adventure sports and indulge in many recreational activities. The lush green trees on one side and the mountains on the other make you feel that you are lost in the wilderness. You have the option to stay in the air-conditioned glass tents or the Swiss Chalets which overlook the greenery.

We simply adore Ruby Hilltop, their rooftop restaurant that offers spectacular views along with lip-smacking delicacies such as starters, cocktails and continental dishes. You can also unwind with live music and sports screenings that are held every few days.

You can also hold small events in the amphitheatre as well as the banquet halls that can accommodate up to 300 people. In order to relax, we recommend you use their club-house amenities.

If you want to host marriage functions outdoors, or pre-wedding shoots or give it a destination-wedding touch, they have a sprawling green lawn for it. The trip to the destination is a long drive itself.

Things To Do

At Sunny's World, they offer a varied range of activities and amenities. They have an adventure park inside the resort where you can enjoy different land and water rides. You can got ATV racing, zipling, paintballing and much more. Their half day packages start at INR 800 where in you can enjoy the activities in the resort without food. They also have packages that come with food included. Their rooms come with all the basic amenities such as a TV, wifi, air-conditioning, mini fridge and much more. We absolutely love their chalet rooms that start at INR 3500( depending on the season).  It also has an off-road adventure track called Polaris Experience Zone (PEZ) where you can indulge in the sport along with other adventure activities.

What Could Be Better?

The rooms are spread across 80+ acres of land. People have to wait for long for their turns to reach as the place only has one battery-operated car that too at an extra charge. Also, the road that leads to this resort is often dark due to no electricity.

Pro-Tip

Sunny's World is located near the Pune-Bombay Highway. You can easily drive down to the resort or just take a cab. You can even request the resort for transportation for airport drop and pick up and they will happily arrange it at a minimal price.

Hotels

Sunny's World

Susgaon, Maharashtra
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

217, Pashan Sus Road, Susgaon, Maharashtra

image-map-default