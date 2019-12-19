Getaway Plans? Stay At This Quaint Resort With A Chess Garden

Mahabaleshwar is known for its strawberries and scenic views. However, we found it to be a perfect staycation destination where you can go for a short getaway and take a break from the hustle. The next time you are here, check into the super cosy Citrus Chambers, a resort with a private pool, lawn, spa and a chess garden.

You have the option to choose between two types of rooms- the deluxe room and the suite room. While both the rooms are spacious, cosy and well-equipped, the latter has a Jacuzzi additionally. The best part we like about these rooms is that they offer serene and spectacular views. Start your mornings with a walk in the garden, exercising on the wooden patios and inhaling fresh air.

The food offered is extremely delicious. If you don't follow any itinerary, we suggest you take a stroll to the nearby markets and tourist spots. If you have kids, they will surely enjoy playing in the mini chess garden on the property that has a chequered floor and life-size chess statuettes. You can also unwind at Paradisi- an in-house spa with all the world-class amenities.

Their hospitality game is on point. When on a trip to Mahabaleshwar, you can blindly check into this quaint resort for a lovely memorable stay.