Date Night? Dine Under The Stars At This Romantic Rooftop Restaurant

Want to impress bae with the perfect romantic setting for a date night? Well, don't think much and opt for the quintessential dining option under the stars date at TRP to make your date feel special.

The restaurant spoils you for choice with a variety of cuisines. You can opt for a continental fare or Chinese food or even order Indian. We loved the starters as they were varied and had a distinct flavour. We recommend you try their firecracker corn, Rawa fried fish and chips as well as Amritsari Soya Chaap. For mains, we loved their oriental dishes which were specially prepared in Asian black pepper and mountain chilli sauce

Wrap up your meal with hearty desserts. Their decadent chocolate mud pie and tiramisu is something to die for. The good news? All this food and amazing seating experience won't weigh heavy on your pocket.

If you are a family, worry not, they have a separate seating section for families as well. For a value for money experience, you know where to head.