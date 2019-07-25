Grab A Bite At These Eateries

There is a BBQ Nation in Amanora Mall and you can enjoy the goodness of kebabs and unlimited main course and desserts. One of their biggest selling points is the assortment of barbecue skewers, available in veg and non-veg options, across cuisines such as Indian, Mediterranean, Chinese and Lebanese. We particularly love their spicy prawn barbecue along with a king-size seekh kebab platter cooked in Afghani style. We recommend you also try their chicken dum biryani, bhuna gosht, kadhai paneer for the main course. They also serve delicious pumpkin soup. In the end, choose from a variety of desserts, especially their phirni.