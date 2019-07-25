After a hectic shopping spree, there's nothing like stopping by a restaurant for a nice meal or a great cocktail. Amanora Mall in Hadapsar has no dearth of good places to sip and dine. You'll find something worth your fill here, for sure!
Grab A Bite At These Eateries
After a hectic shopping spree, there's nothing like stopping by a restaurant for a nice meal or a great cocktail. Amanora Mall in Hadapsar has no dearth of good places to sip and dine. You'll find something worth your fill here, for sure!
Onesta
If you love pizzas, Onesta is a must-visit place which runs exciting offers. Try veg as well as non-veg options and choose from a variety of desserts such as cakes, tarts, parfaits, puddings etc. Avail their 'Name of the Week' offer, where if you are eligible, you can enjoy an unlimited meal for free.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Aloha - The Tiki Bar
Want to take a trip to Hawaii without spending a bomb? Well, Aloha - The Tiki Bar in East Block of the mall has a vibe that is colourful, relaxed and cheerful. In a nutshell, get a glimpse of Hawaii at this bar while enjoying tiki drinks, yummy punches and lip-smacking food. The food menu is a mix of everything from appetisers that include the likes of jalapeno poppers to Korean fried chicken to a variety of kebabs. Read our recommendation here to know more.
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
Mainland China
With an extremely hospitable and caring staff, great decor and authentic cuisine, Mainland China in Amanora is a dream come true. The restaurant is known to offer power lunch packages starting at INR 499, which is a great deal. If you think chicken is overrated, try the lamb. Mainland China has an Oriental crispy lamb that's sure to steal your heart. The strip of lamb, covered in smokey, sweet and hot spices, will leave you in a state of absolute bliss. Top up your meals with the jasmine tea.
- Price for two: ₹ 1700
Crazy Noodles
We love this place for three reasons - it has a cozy ambiance, the food is delicious and affordable, their quirky glass tumblers. When in the mood to eat good Chinese food, head to Crazy Noodles and choose between a variety of starters and dishes like fried rice, noodles, and gravies. Under INR 500, you can enjoy a meal comprising one starter, one main dish, and a dessert.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Khandani Rajdhani
In a mood to enjoy a wholesome Indian thali? Head to Khandani Rajdhani for a scrumptious platter of desi goodness. The prices for lunch and dinner start at INR 250 plus taxes. The staff is warm and will keep lovingly serving until you are done. We love the fact that the food is ghee-laden and the choices for starters, mains and desserts are unlimited.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Agent Jacks
The saviour of many broke souls, Agent Jack’s is almost synonymous with drinking on a budget. Known for their stock exchange format and ever-changing prices, you can get drinks for as low as INR 29 for a shot! Download the app to keep track of it what's cheap and order faster.
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
Village - The Soul Of India
Experience a rustic culinary sojourn and get the taste of village-style food in Village - The Soul Of India. The ambiance is like that of a village. From unlimited food to vibrant decor, you will feel the earthy vibe of the place. Starting at INR 450 plus taxes, enjoy unlimited buffets that serve North Indian, street food, Gujarati and Maharashtrian dishes as well.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
BBQ Nation
There is a BBQ Nation in Amanora Mall and you can enjoy the goodness of kebabs and unlimited main course and desserts. One of their biggest selling points is the assortment of barbecue skewers, available in veg and non-veg options, across cuisines such as Indian, Mediterranean, Chinese and Lebanese. We particularly love their spicy prawn barbecue along with a king-size seekh kebab platter cooked in Afghani style. We recommend you also try their chicken dum biryani, bhuna gosht, kadhai paneer for the main course. They also serve delicious pumpkin soup. In the end, choose from a variety of desserts, especially their phirni.
- Price for two: ₹ 1750
BMG Unplugged
Got a huge gang with you? You'll love BMG Unplugged which is a gorgeous lounge and is high on cheery vibes. We hear you can never have enough of their cocktails such as khufiya shana, floral peeled, confused infused and much more starting from INR 249 and their on setting and on-demand operating jukebox where you can listen and choose for your favourite singers such as Elvis, Ozzy among others without costing you an extra penny.
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
Comments (0)