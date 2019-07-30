Grab A Bite At These Eateries

img-gallery-featured

It's only natural to feel hungry after a good retail therapy. Thanks to Seasons Mall in Magarpatta, you can choose whether you want to splurge on a good meal, just like you did on those clothes or just want to grab some quick bites while you window shop. Here’s all the restaurants for date night, quick bites or just to chill.

95 Pasta N Pizza

Get a load of some saucy, creamy and delicious pastas at 95 Pasta N Pizza. Located on the third floor of the mall, this restaurant serves a delicious range of pastas and pizzas starting at INR 95 only. They also serve burgers, nachos, rolls, sandwiches and much more. 


Fast Food Restaurants

95 Pasta N Pizza

2.8

Seasons Mall, 13-A, Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar, Pune

image-map-default

Burger King

For all those who love burgers, we know there’s no better option than Burger King in this mall. Their delicious and huge burgers are a perfect snack before and after shopping. If you are not really a burger fan, you could also choose their wraps or fries.

Fast Food Restaurants

Burger King

4.0

Seasons Mall, 3rd Floor, T-14, Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar, Pune

image-map-default

Cafe Arabia

Love shawarmas, falafel rolls or kebabs? Check out Cafe Arabia at Seasons Mall. Their small takeaway counter serves a delicious range of shawarmas, kebabs, rolls and much more. The also have various meal combos.

Fast Food Restaurants

Cafe Arabia

3.6

Seasons Mall, 3rd Floor, Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar, Pune

image-map-default

The FML Lounge

Whether you want to chill with your buddies or just want to take someone out on a date, there’s a table for all occasions at The FML Lounge. Located on the second floor of the mall. This place serves some delicious food and great drinks. There are also various happy ours throughout the day.

Lounges

The FML Lounge

4.1

Seasons Mall, 2nd Floor, Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar, Pune

image-map-default

AB’s - Absolute Barbeque

Another restaurant on the second floor, AB’s Absolute Barbeque serves some delicious barbeques. They also have a lunch and dinner buffet on all days of the week. The prices for these start at INR 569 + taxes. If you are going here with kids, they also have a special kids menu.

Casual Dining

AB's - Absolute Barbecues

4.4

Seasons Mall, 2nd Floor, Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar, Pune

image-map-default