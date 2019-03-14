Brides & Her Entourage, Have You Checked Out This Gorgeous Store Yet?

Risali is a work of art by the brilliant homegrown designer, Bhavna Kapoor. The store, in itself, is a gorgeous affair - vintage furniture, cabinets and rails that display an exquisite collection of ethnic and Indo-western wear, intricate pieces of jewellery, elegant clutches and stunning pairs of sandals. What stands out immediately is the versatility in the designs and silhouettes of every attire. No one piece looks similar, no designs repeated. Everything at Risali is a masterpiece in its own ways.

We love the collection of easy-breezy anarkalis that start at INR 4,000. If you're looking for something light and flowy, the khadi attires with minimalist patterns are made for you. Scroll through the burst of colours and variety of fabrics at Risali; from soft pastels to vibrant hues on brocade and georgette, hand-embroidery on raw silk and organza, zardozi work on chanderi and so much more.

Modern-day brides must check out Risali's impressive collection of saree and evening gowns; very chic, very classy. Complementing the outfits, almost effortlessly, is the assortment of beautiful, handcrafted jewellery. While the earrings start as low as INR 2,000, the statement neckpieces range between INR 3,500 and INR 12,000. Our personal favourites would be the luxurious kundan pieces and pretty gold-plated drops.