Lacy, Printed, Designer: Get All Your Intimate Wear Sorted From This Store In Pune!

Comfortable nightwear and inner-wear is always such a necessity but it's hard to afford most of the things. Ritu's Collection at Sai Chowk in Pimpri will take care of all your intimate wear needs. This small store is located right opposite the Guradwara at Sai Chowk and stocks up on all the essentials that a girl needs. From lingerie to night dresses, pajama sets, sports bras, track-pants and much more; you will find it all under the same roof. The store stocks up on famous brands such as Jockey and Hokey Pokey when it comes to under garments but the also have some locally designed products. Most of their products also are export rejects, which makes it easier for the store to sell the products for a cheaper rate.



We loved their collection of sports bras starting at INR 300 only. From lacy prints to padded neon bras, you will find something that suits all your moods. They also have a great collection of lacy and sleeveless pajama sets starting at INR 500 that are perfect for a vacation! If you are looking for regular night wear, they also have simple night dresses and shorts starting at INR 200 only! We also loved their line of their underwear very trendy. You can buy a set of three lacy underwear for INR 500 by mixing-and-matching your favourite designs. The store is open all days of the week till 9pm so head over whenever you want and stock up on all your intimate wear.