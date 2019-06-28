From Batik To Ajrak: Wear India's Heritage With Pride With Sarees From This Boutique

Bored of the mass produced clothing? Head to Rivasara Boutique and get yourself some super cool handloom sarees and fabrics starting from INR 1500.

Located in the greens of Prabhat road, Rivasara is the brainchild of Sonalika Bopardikar, this store’s collection is second to none in the city. An architect by profession, Bopardikar has always had a keen sense of fashion. Clubbing her sense of fashion with the need to be around her two lovely kids, she created the brand to provide fashionable sarees to working women who need it on day-to-day basis.

The store was also formed with an intention to provide a platform for local artisans who are preserving the age-old designs. The store sources its fabrics from various parts of the country. You will find the least known designs from areas of Maharashtra, Gujarat, South India, Kolkata, Benaras and other fabric centres. The store does not buy fabrics from artisans with an intention to sell it back and get a refund for commodities that were not able to make it. In fact, to encourage their work, they buy it all in cash from these artists which encourages them to make more of their rare designs.

At this store, you will find a number of traditional Indian prints such as, kalamkari, ikat, batik and ajrak, which finds its roots in the Sindh Province and after partition has been curated in Bhuj in Gujarat. The store also has a number of traditional Maharashtrian prints such as chandrakala, paithani and others.

If you don’t really like what is present in the store (which is hardly possible) you can always get a design customised. Depending upon the design, the prices keep on varying. And since the customised saree would be coming directly from the print’s region of origin, it’s price starts at INR 5000.

Along with sarees for occasions, the store also has sarees for everyday wear. The prices for sarees over here start at INR 1500 and go up to INR 11000.